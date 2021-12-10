HPC4Mfg: DOE Awards $2.3M for 8 Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Projects Using HPC

“DOE’s investment in the HPC4Mfg program helps manufacturers harness the raw processing power of high performance computing to bring their emissions down and improve their efficiency,” said Acting Director for the Advanced Manufacturing Office Dr. Becca Jones-Albertus. “These projects will provide manufacturers with the information they need to make their processes operate smarter and cleaner – a crucial step on the path toward achieving our clean energy economy.”

High performance computing enables researchers to perform virtual experiments by applying advanced modeling, simulation, and data analysis to manufacturing processes. Running these experiments on supercomputers provides more accurate and expansive data to help manufacturers achieve optimal results, test new ideas, and save energy, time, and resources.

HPC4Mfg is funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and is a subprogram of the High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI) initiative. HPC4EI is managed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). Visit the HPC4EI website for additional information.