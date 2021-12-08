@HPCpodcast: FTC Takes on Nvidia-Arm Deal; Composable HPC –Why, Why Not and How To

In this Arm-flavored episode of the @HPCpodcast, Shahin Khan of OrionX.net and Doug Black of insideHPC discuss the latest hurdles thrown in front of Nvidia’s attempted acquisition of Arm Ltd., this time from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, along with comments on Amazon Web Services’ new Arm-based Graviton CPU, targeting compute-intensive workloads.

We also open a multi-part discussion on composable HPC – aka, disaggregated technology resources – a seemly effective and common sense infrastructure strategy for aligning compute, memory and storage resources with varying workload requirements. Composable computing at HPC scale is drawing increasing interest as its enabling technology matures. Here we discuss the evolving composable landscape.

