Panasas Joins Thales Network for HPC Storage Security  

SAN JOSE – Dec. 1, 2021 – High-performance computing (HPC) data storage company Panasas announced it has joined the Thales Accelerate Partner Network and is working with Thales on the adoption of integrated storage security solutions.

The Panasas PanFS parallel file system delivers uncompromised performance to meet the intensive requirements of contemporary HPC and AI/ML workloads. PanFS 9 adds substantial layers of security through file labeling support for Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) and hardware-based encryption at rest with zero performance degradation.

For a robust and mature integrated encryption solution, Panasas and Thales have also teamed up to extend Thales CipherTrust Manager’s support to Panasas PanFS 9 for centralized, compliance-ready enterprise encryption key management.

“With the growing need to secure large data sets to meet privacy and regulatory demands, HPC centers need proven security solutions that meet stringent performance requirements,” said Todd Moore, the vice president of encryption products at Thales. “We welcome Panasas into the Thales partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to bring security to the high-performance computing market. With volumes of data, and the corresponding need for high–performance computing continuing to grow, organizations need to discover, protect and control their data now, more than ever. We’re excited to work with Panasas to address those critical needs.”

“Working with Thales and joining the Thales Accelerate Partner Network ensures organizations are provided a proven encryption and key management solution for the safeguarding of vital sensitive and confidential data,” said Brian Peterson, chief operating officer at Panasas. “We share a common goal with Thales to mitigate the data security threats that our customers face. We hear from customers across such varied industries as academia, government, life-sciences, research, manufacturing, and financial services about the regular threats and compliance obligations they face concerning their HPC data. Collaboration with Thales allows us to jointly help our customers solve these challenges with the industry’s leading key management platform.”

The Thales Accelerate Partner Network is a comprehensive program that supports customer collaboration with technology partners, resellers, MSPs, and OEMs to adapt their business and security needs to meet the challenges of cloud, mobility, and escalating threats with industry-leading security solutions.