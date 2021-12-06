The Atos Perspective for Exascale – A Race Beyond 10^18

In this technology guide, we take a deep dive into how the team of Dell Technologies and AMD is working to provide solutions for a wide array of needs for more strategic cultivation of oil and gas energy reserves. We’ll start with a series of compelling use-case examples, and then introduce a number of important pain-points solved with HPC and AI. We’ll continue with some specific solutions for the energy industry by Dell and AMD. Then we’ll take a look at a case study examining how geophysical services and equipment company CGG successfully deployed HPC technology for competitive advantage. Finally, we’ll leave you with a short-list of valuable resources available from Dell to help guide you along the path with HPC and AI.