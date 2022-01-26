Lenovo Unveils TruScale HPC as a Service  

Lenovo today unveiled its TruScale High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS), designed to deliver the power of supercomputing through a cloud-like experience.

The offering is built to be a flexible, on-premises service that maximizes HPC cluster resources and controls shared access through a pay-per-use, model managed and supported by Lenovo. With technology installed at the customer data center, HPC managers can access and provision resources on-demand. Additional cluster resources can be obtained through “push-button” access, which allows businesses to utilize further computing, storage and acceleration capabilities as needed, Lenovo said.

“Lenovo TruScale offers organizations of all sizes the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions, maximizing the return on investment and accelerating time to value.,” the company said in its announcement.

Key features of TruScale HPCaaS including, according to Lenovo:

Pay for what they consume with no hidden costs

Scale HPC clusters by removing resource limitations

Run applications of any size without architectural bottlenecks

Translate capital investments into operational expenses, avoiding budget approval delays

Manage budget and visualize consumption and billing through Lenovo TruScale Portal

Access to specialized hardware.

Lenovo said TruScale HPCaaS offers strong levels of protection and security, enabling secure access to data without changes in job scripts or risks associated with public cloud exposure, delivered without data egress or ingress charges. Combined with the flexibility and agility TruScale has to offer, customers can unleash the full potential of their data while doing so on their own terms.

“Cloud-based HPC is the fastest growing segment of high-performance computing and on-demand resource consumption as the need for more efficient and scalable computing resources grows,” the company said. “The typical HPC cluster runs at nearly full capacity due to the rapidly increasing demands for continuous compute and storage cycles, with little room for additional workloads. Lenovo TruScale HPCaaS technology provides rack-level resources that are critical to innovation across multiple sectors, including pharma, manufacturing and healthcare. Lenovo TruScale HPCaaS delivers additional capacity that allows institutions to better compete for research grants while gaining faster insights.”

“Lenovo’s TruScale HPC as a Service allows for incredible innovation with the flexibility for HPC customers to expand their clusters when needed,” said Scott Tease, Vice President and General Manager of HPC at Lenovo. “We designed this offering to make high performance computing resources easier and faster to deploy, offering researchers the freedom to think bigger and without technology being a barrier to their success.”