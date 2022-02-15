15th Annual Energy High Performance Computing Conference to Be In-person March 1-3

Hosted annually at Rice University in Houston by the Ken Kennedy Institute, the Energy HPC Conference examines challenges and opportunities in HPC, computational science and engineering, machine learning, and data science.

Registration for the conference is here. The final schedule will be released next week. Early bird registration ends February 18th.

The agenda for the conference includes invited keynote speakers, technical program, birds of a feather sessions, exhibit hall, networking reception, student poster session, and post-conference workshops.

There are two registration types:

Conference Registration Conference Registration + Thursday Workshop

For those unable to attend in person, you can register for the live stream only option to get access to the presentations that will be live streamed. Note: not all presentations will be live streamed.

The conference asks that you register with your academic email. Be ready to show identification when picking up name badge if selecting the Academic or Student rates.

Presentations (for those approved by the speakers) will be live-streamed to those who are unable to attend in person as well as recorded and published online on the Ken Kennedy Institute’s YouTube channel. Register for the Live Stream Only registration option to receive email notifications with the link(s).

Poster submissions are open to students and postdocs from all universities, the deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15. Submissions should include: title of poster, 1-2 paragraph abstract, and authors with affiliations.

Complimentary Registration: The complimentary registration code will be provided to student and postdoc presenters once your poster has been accepted.