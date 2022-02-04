CoolIT Systems Open Innovation Lab

Calgary, Alberta. February 4, 2022 – CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable direct liquid cooling technology (DLC) for desktops and data centers, has officially opened their Liquid Lab innovation center, further solidifying its position as an innovation beacon in the advanced cooling industry. The newly finished facility is home to an impressive collection of prototyping and testing equipment that will allow the company to remain at the cutting edge of advanced cooling.

“Innovation is at the very heart of CoolIT. The Liquid Lab provides us with equipment to test, validate and shape the future of advanced cooling in ways our industry has never seen before,” expressed Brandon Peterson, VP of Product at CoolIT. “This innovation center is something we have been envisioning for years and I’m excited to share the space with our team and our partners alike.”

Since its inception over 20 years ago, CoolIT has proven liquid cooling as a superior option to traditional air cooling for data centers. Their modular, scalable, and bespoke cooling solutions have earned the trust of several major players in the space including: Dell, Intel, HPE, Penguin, Gigabyte, AMAX and more. By opening the doors to their 13,000 sq ft Liquid Lab, CoolIT is well-positioned to remain an industry leader thanks to increased testing capabilities and a shortened product development cycle.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see the Liquid Lab open its doors. It’s quite the accomplishment,” said Patrick McGinn, COO. “The fact we’ve been able to build the lab given all the obstacles many businesses face in these challenging times is a testament to the amazing team at CoolIT and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

CoolIT is now offering its partners the opportunity to book a “virtual tour” of the Liquid Lab via their website. Along with the Calgary-based Liquid Lab, CoolIT also opened its Taiwanese innovation lab in late 2021 and is setup to open a third innovation lab in the US in the near future.