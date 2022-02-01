@HPCpodcast: Hyperion Calls 2021 an Exceptional Year for HPC – Here’s Why

Industry analyst firm Hyperion Research recently issued an HPC market update that was generally – and perhaps surprising, given the pandemic – upbeat in its assessment. In this episode of the @HPCpodcast, Doug Black and Shahin Khan dug into the findings with Hyperion CEO Earl Joseph, spotlighting various HPC segments, including traditional HPC, AI, Cloud, the impact of Covid, industry and global perspective, and what to expect in the future.

