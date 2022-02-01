Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
@HPCpodcast: Hyperion Calls 2021 an Exceptional Year for HPC – Here's Why

February 1, 2022
Industry analyst firm Hyperion Research recently issued an HPC market update that was generally – and perhaps surprising, given the pandemic – upbeat in its assessment. In this episode of the @HPCpodcast, Doug Black and Shahin Khan dug into the findings with Hyperion CEO Earl Joseph, spotlighting various HPC segments, including traditional HPC, AI, Cloud, the impact of Covid, industry and global perspective, and what to expect in the future.

You can find our podcasts at our @HPCpodcast page on Twitter, on insideHPC and on our blog at OrionX.net.

We welcome your ideas for special topics and guest commentators. Feel free to contact Doug or Shahin with your suggestions.

