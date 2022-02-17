Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
@HPCpodcast: The 9 – Wait, the 10 – Key Drivers of the Tech-Driven World to Come

February 17, 2022
The world is increasingly tech-driven, but what are the major tech drivers? In this episode of the @HPCpodcast, Shahin Khan and Doug Black propose a framework for understanding where tech — most of it HPC-AI related tech — is taking us over the next 10 to 20 years. It’s a framework covering most aspects of our work and personal lives, the sources of efficiency, competitiveness and innovation in the global economy to come , and how we’ll take on the big problems for which the world craves solutions.

You can find our podcasts at the @HPCpodcast page on Twitter, on insideHPC and on our blog at OrionX.net.

Here’s the RSS feed:   http://orionx.net/category/hpc-podcast/feed

We welcome your ideas for special topics and guest commentators. Feel free to contact Doug or Shahin with your suggestions.

