IBM to Install Quantum System in Quebec as Part of HPC-AI Partnership

Quebec, Canada – The Government of Quebec and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a partnership involving quantum computing, AI, semiconductors and high-performance computing (HPC) through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator. The new technology hub is focused on developing projects, facilities, collaborations and skills-building initiatives in such research areas as energy, life sciences and sustainability.

The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator will serve as part of the Government of Quebec’s Innovation Zone, promoting the use of quantum computing and research across the province. Working with partners including Université de Sherbrooke and the Mila-Quebec AI Institute and using the advanced technology capabilities of IBM’s Bromont, QC, facility, the IBM-Quebec Discovery Accelerator plans to advance technologies such as:

Quantum computing: Leveraging an IBM Quantum System One to be deployed at the Bromont facility for the use of the Government of Quebec and its partners, the Discovery Accelerator will explore complex problems including the modeling of new materials and how quantum computing can be used as part of broader sustainability efforts.

AI: IBM -Quebec Discovery Accelerator teams will use a range of artificial intelligence models to explore use cases such as drug discovery

High performance computing : The Discovery Accelerator will leverage HPC to integrate classical and quantum technology to explore scientific challenges

Microelectronics: IBM will work with the Government of Quebec to promote the development and assembly of various microelectronics components in the province, including those used to package semiconductors.

“The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator is further proof of our commitment to building open communities of innovation to tackle the big problems of our time through a combination of quantum computing, AI and high-performance computing, all integrated through the hybrid cloud,” said Dr. Darío Gil, SVP and director of research, IBM. “This new Discovery Accelerator, along with our work in semiconductor packaging, will bring to bear the full scope of IBM’s groundbreaking technology to Quebec’s world-class scientific and industrial communities. We are proud to be working with the Government of Quebec, as well as private sector and academic partners, to take innovation in Quebec to the next level.”

In addition to its quantum system in Quebec, IBM aims to advance technology education and skills development, as well as providing access to its software models and libraries, including such technologies as the Generative Modeling Toolkit for Science and RoboRXN. These technologies serve as part of IBM’s Accelerated Discovery portfolio designed to speed up research and expedite solutions in the life sciences including genomics and drug design.