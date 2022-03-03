Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Daily
Weekly
Home » Featured » 2022 Winter Classic Invitational Student Cluster Competition: 12 Teams from HPCUs and HSIs

2022 Winter Classic Invitational Student Cluster Competition: 12 Teams from HPCUs and HSIs

March 3, 2022 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The 2022 Intersect360 Research Winter Classic Invitational Student Cluster Competition is off and running, with 12 teams of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) competing under the mentorship of HPC leaders from NASA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, AWS, HPE, and BioTeam.

The event kicked off with a bang! See the dynamic updates from Dan Olds and Addison Snell on HPC industry analyst firm Intersect360 Research bringing you up to speed on the progress of the competition.

Follow along as the competition intensifies:

The competing academic institutions:

Filed Under: Events, Featured, Google News Feed, News, Research / Education Tagged With: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: