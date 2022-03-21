Ansys Collaborates with Microsoft on Chips, Simulation and Cloud Computing for HPC

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 – Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today said its customers will have automatic cloud access to new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology, available on Microsoft Azure HBv3 VMs. Ansys Cloud, the managed cloud service provided by Ansys and enabled on Azure, will automatically upgrade to the AMD chips, whose GA was announced today.

Designed for computer-aided engineering (CAE) workflows, Microsoft said the new Azure HBv3 VMs produce “unprecedented performance boosts” for technical computing workloads. “In early testing by Azure, the company saw up to 80 percent improvement in large-scale computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and up to 50 percent improvement in explicit finite element analysis (FEA) crash tests. This means that Ansys Cloud customers can solve CAE problems much faster, leading to better design decisions in a shorter amount of time,” Microsoft said.

“There is more demand than ever for high performance computing. At AMD we continue to look at providing our partners and customers with the right processor to support the right workload, and the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology do that for technical workloads,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. “We are excited to work with Azure and Ansys to create a solution that provides fantastic performance for technical workloads like CFD, FEA and more.”

“The incredible performance boost of the HBv3 virtual machines on Azure is unprecedented, and it is especially rewarding to see this made possible by the innovative 3D memory stacking implemented by AMD,” said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. “This is truly a virtuous circle for Ansys, and it will result in our customers gaining the confidence to shift more of their simulation workloads to the cloud to reap the performance gains as soon as possible.”

“In every industry and research community, innovation is now a compute bound problem which means advances in HPC are now more strategically important to Microsoft Azure customers than ever,” said Evan Burness, Principal Program Manager for HPC, Microsoft Azure. “Working closely with Ansys, we’re able to quickly bring 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache into Azure’s most popular HPC virtual machine, HBv3, to the benefit of all Ansys Cloud customers. It’s a powerful combination of software tools and one of the most powerful HPC solutions available.”

Once released, Ansys Cloud customers can easily select HBv3 as their VM option; no further actions will be necessary for the upgrade.