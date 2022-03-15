GRC Launches Trial Program for Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling

AUSTIN,TEXAS –March 15, 2022 — Immersion cooling company GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) today announced the launch of its Immersion Cooling Pilot Program, a “Try Before You Buy” offering that allows data center owners and operators to deploy an ICEraQ Series 10 immersion cooling system on a trial basis. The program begins immediately and invites prospective buyers to test the technology with their own hardware in their own operation or at a GRC facility.

Many data centers are hesitant to make the initial investment in single-phase, immersion cooling. The Immersion Cooling Pilot Program allows them to examine the technology and confirm its inherent benefits, such as cutting power usage in half, reducing carbon footprint, and extending the life of ITE, prior to committing to its adoption.

“A common concern expressed by prospective customers interested in the technology is, ‘I think it will be difficult to convince the decision-makers, the people who write the checks, to make a transition to immersion’,” said Larry Kosch, Director of Product Marketing at GRC. “This new program will help organizations validate the cost and energy savings, as well as the other benefits of liquid immersion cooling.”

Two Testing Options Provide Flexibility

Option One: End-users can send samples of their equipment to a GRC facility where GRC technicians will conduct testing using a Series 10 system. This hands-off approach requires minimal time-commitment from the operator.

Option Two: GRC will install a Series 10 in an end-user’s facility for testing. This option allows the operator to gain hands-on experience in their own environment while evaluating immersion, while also providing peace-of-mind to security-sensitive organizations. The system will be installed so as not to disrupt normal data center operations.

Both options include running a standard battery of tests, as well as customer-specified testing points, to demonstrate how immersion technology can successfully cool their IT gear. This testing also provides insight into the drastic improvements to be realized with GRC’s immersion cooling technology, helping to inform a confident purchase.

The trial program allows prospective buyers to experience immersion cooling and its associated results in a low-risk way. “Immersion cooling has the power to simplify and reduce the cost of cooling systems for new and existing data center sites. They can even install it in their own living room, if they really want to, provided they’ve got the power and water,” said Jim Weynand at GRC.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of GRC’s recent collaboration with Intel and its deployment of the ICEraQ Series 10 to one of the nation’s most powerful university supercomputers. And just this month, GRC was shortlisted for The Technology Innovation Award 2022 at the Datacloud Global Awards 2022 which will be presented on April 25th at the Salles Des Etoiles in Monaco.