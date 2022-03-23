HPC Open Source Container Company Sylabs Appoints Adam Hughes CTO

insideHPC in association with the technology analyst firm OrionX.net today announced the launch of the @HPCpodcast, featuring OrionX.net analyst Shahin Khan and Doug Black, insideHPC’s editor-in-chief. @HPCpodcast is intended to be a lively and informative forum examining key technology trends driving high performance computing and artificial intelligence. Each podcast will feature Khan and Blacks’ comments on the latest HPC news and also a deeper dive into a focused topic. In our first @HPCpodcast episode, we talk about a recent spate of good news for Intel before taking up one of the hottest areas of the advanced computing arena: new HPC-AI chips. You can find the @HPCpodcast on insideHPC and on Twitter. Here’s the RSS feed: http://orionx.net/category/audio-podcast/feed We welcome your suggestions [READ MORE…]
This whitepaper delves into the world of unstructured data and describes some of the technologies, especially vector processors and their optimization software, that play key roles in solving the problems that arise as result of the accelerating amount of data generated globally.
Copyright © 2022 · News Theme for Inside HPC on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Leave a Comment