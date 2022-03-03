Hyperion Research Announces March 2022 HPC User Forum

ST PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2022 — HPC industry analyst firm Hyperion Research today announced that registration is open for the HPC User Forum’s March 2022 virtual meeting.

As with previous HPC User Forum virtual events, the upcoming March meeting will be streamed multiple times to accommodate participants in different global time zones. The virtual meeting will consist of topical sessions spread over three days, with generous break times between sessions:

US-friendly time zone: March 28-30: 10 am – 3 pm CDT (Central Daylight Time; each day)

European/Asia-friendly time zone: March 29-31: 10 – 15 BST (British Summer Time; each day)

The HPC User Forum was established in 1999 as a forum to enable fact-driven discussions of the global HPC community while addressing issues of common concern to users. The HPC User Forum is internationally recognized for its diverse user participation and facilitation of networking among users, vendors, government agencies and private industry. Each year, two full-membership meetings are held in the United States and two in international locations.

The meeting will feature a wide range of topics, including pre-exascale supercomputer updates, new directions in processors, updates in energy efficiency, HPC advances in weather and climate, HPC system design requirements and solutions, industry direction for system design software, and announcements of the 2021 HPC Innovation Award winners.

The meeting will feature experts from around the world, including the following:

Pre-Exascale Supercomputer Updates:

Kimmo Koski, CSC IT Center for Science, Finland

Fumiyoshi Shoji, RIKEN

Composable Systems and Energy Efficiency:

Honggao Liu, Texas A&M University, Accelerating Computing for Emerging Sciences (ACES)

Chris Deprater, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Energy Efficient HPC Working Group

HPC System Design and Software:

Mark Wilkinson, University of Leicester, Exascale Computing Algorithms and Infrastructures Benefiting UK Research (ExCALIBUR)

Charles Hanna, HPE

Ulrich Rüde, Friedrich-Alexander-University

Atos (speaker TBD)

Dan Ernst, Microsoft

Onur Celebioglu, Dell Technologies

Bob Murphy, WekaIO

New HPC Research in Weather and Climate:

Laura Carriere, NASA Center for Climate Simulation

Rory Kelly, National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR)

Martin Palkovic, European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF)

Thomas Ludwig, DKRZ (Deutches Klimarechenzentrum)

Gilbert Brunet, Bureau of Meteorology, Australia

Urlich Schättler, DWD (Deutscher Wetterdienst)

HPC Center Updates & Best Practices:

Brendan McGinty, NCSA, University of Illinois

Michael Resch, HLRS, University of Stuttgart

Rebecca Hartman-Baker, NERSC

Innovative Technologies: New Directions in Processors for HPC:

Craig Prunty, SiPearl

John Davis, European Laboratory for Open Computer Architecture (LOCA)

Masaru Kase, Fujitsu

Ellie Dobson, Graphcore

Rob Schreiber, Cerebras

Plus others

2021 HPC Innovation Award Winners:

Ramin Hasani, MIT

Branko Kosovic, National Center for Atmospheric Research

Stefani Crabtree, Santa Fe Institute

Vendor Updates:

HPE

Intel

MemVerge

Cornelis Networks

Penguin Computing

The agenda is available at: https://www.hpcuserforum.com/event/hpc-user-forum-spring-2022/

The HPC User Forum is directed by a volunteer Steering Committee of leading users from government, industry, and academia and is operated and managed by Hyperion Research for the benefit of the global HPC community.

Additional future events include:

June 21-22, 2022 / An in-person event at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

September 6-8, 2022 / An in-person event to be held in Tucson, Arizona

October 5-6, 2022 / An in-person event at HLRS, Stuttgart, Germany

