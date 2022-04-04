Sponsored Post
Azure offers Virtual Machines (VMs) with local NVMe drives that deliver a tremendous amount of performance. These local NVMe drives are ephemeral, so if the VM fails or is deallocated, the data on the drives will no longer be available. Excelero NVMesh provides a means of protecting and sharing data on these drives, making their performance readily available, without risking data longevity. This eBook, “Azure HBv3 VMs and Excelero NVMesh Performance Results,” from Microsoft Azure and AMD in coordination with Excelero provides in-depth technical information about the performance and scalability of volumes generated on Azure HBv3 VMs with this software-defined-storage layer.
Excelero NVMesh compliments Azure HBv3 virtual machines, adding data protection to mitigate against job disruptions that may otherwise occur when a VM with ephemeral NVMe drives is de-allocated while taking full advantage of a pool of NVMe-direct drives across several VM instances. Deployment and configuration time is modest, allowing cloud spending to be focused on valuable job execution activities.
The synthetic storage benchmarks demonstrate how Excelero NVMesh efficiently enables the performance of NVMe drives across VM instances to be utilized and shared. As the number of nodes consuming IO is increased, the system performance remains consistent. The results also show linear scalability: as additional target nodes are added, the system performance increases with the number of targets providing drives to the pool.
