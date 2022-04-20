Sponsored Post
Semiconductor firms rely on software tools for all phases of the chip design process, from system-level design to logic simulation and physical layout. Ensuring that designs are error-free requires extensive verification before fabrication. Engineers need to use hardware and software resources as efficiently as possible. Given the enormous investment in tools, design talent, and infrastructure, even minor improvements in server farm efficiency can significantly impact the bottom line. As a result, verification engineers and IT managers are constantly looking for new sources of competitive advantage.
Workload management plays a crucial role in helping design teams share limited resources, boost simulation throughput, and maximize productivity. In this white paper, “Six Smarter Scheduling Techniques For Optimizing EDA Productivity,” Altair discusses six valuable techniques to help improve design center productivity. By adopting these techniques and products in the Altair® Accelerator™ portfolio, organizations can realize higher levels of efficiency and performance and dramatically improve productivity with smarter workload scheduling.
Workload management is a crucial area for optimization. Even marginal improvements in workload throughput and resource utilization can drive significant productivity improvements.
