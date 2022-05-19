AMD to Use AMD EPYC-Powered Google Cloud’s C2D VM Instance for EDA

Google Cloud and AMD today announced a partnership in which AMD will run electronic design automation (EDA) for its chip-design workloads on Google Cloud, extending the on-premises capabilities of AMD data centers. AMD will also leverage Google Cloud’s global networking, storage, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities to improve upon its hybrid and multicloud strategy for EDA workloads.

The multi-year partnership is designed to deliver:

Increased flexibility and choice to run applications in the most efficient manner possible

Improved design and operations from applied Google Cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning tools and frameworks

More transparency with costs and resource consumption

Greater agility and less vendor lock-in

“Scale, elasticity, and efficient utilization of resources play critical roles in chip design, particularly given that the demand for compute processing grows with each node advancement,” Google Cloud said in its announcement. “To remain flexible and scale easily, AMD will add Google Cloud’s newest compute-optimized C2D VM instance , powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, to its suite of resources focused on EDA workloads. By leveraging Google Cloud, AMD anticipates being able to run more designs in parallel, giving the team more flexibility to manage short-term compute demands, without reducing allocation on long-term projects.”

“In today’s semiconductor environment, the speed, scale, and security of the cloud unlock much needed flexibility,” said Sachin Gupta, GM and VP, Infrastructure, at Google Cloud. “We are pleased to provide the infrastructure required to meet AMD’s compute performance needs and equip the company with our AI solutions to continue designing innovative chips.”

“Leveraging the Google Cloud C2D instances powered by 3rd Gen EPYC processors for our complex EDA workloads has helped our engineering and IT teams tremendously. C2D has allowed us to be more flexible and provided a new avenue of high-performance resources that allows us to mix and match the right compute solution for our complex EDA workflows,” said Mydung Pham, corporate vice president, Silicon Design Engineering, at AMD. “We’re happy to work with Google Cloud to take advantage of their wealth of cloud features and the capabilities of 3rd Gen EPYC.”