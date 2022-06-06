In this white paper, “NVIDIA InfiniBand Adaptive Routing Technology,”we’ll look at how adaptive routing from NVIDIA plays such an important role, eliminating congestion and increasing data center performance.
High-performance computing (HPC) and AI are the most essential tools fueling the advancement of science. To handle the ever-growing demands for higher computation performance and the increase in the complexity of research problems, the network needs to maximize its efficiency.
InfiniBand adaptive routing technology reroutes data to eliminate congestion, and therefore, increases data center performance. As presented, both HPC applications and AI applications utilizing adaptive routing achieve higher performance. Adaptive routing is an important network element that drives your HPC systems toward new levels of utilization that increase return on investment.
InfiniBand is the preferred choice for world-leading supercomputers, displacing lower performance and proprietary interconnect options. The end-to-end NVIDIA® InfiniBand-based network enables extremely low latencies and high data throughput and message rates. Its high-value features, such as smart In-Network Computing acceleration engines, combined with advanced self-healing network capabilities, congestion control, quality of service, and adaptive routing, enable leading performance and scalability for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and other compute and data-intensive applications.
Download this white paper, “NVIDIA InfiniBand Adaptive Routing Technology,” sponsored by PNY.
Leave a Comment