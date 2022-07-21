Advanced Scientific Computing Advisory Committee (ASCAC) Meeting July 21-22

July 21, 2022 — The next meeting of the Advanced Scientific Computing Advisory Committee (ASCAC), the federal advisory committee for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s program on Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR), will take place on Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM EDT (ending at 1:00 PM EDT on Friday) via Zoom. For information on how to join the meeting, please visit the ASCAC Meetings webpage.

The expected agenda for the meeting is as follows. Please note that the agenda is subject to change. All times are U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Thursday, July 21, 2022

10:00 AM – 10:05 AM OPENING REMARKS FROM THE COMMITTEE CHAIR Dan Reed, ASCAC 10:05 AM – 10:45 AM VIEW FROM GERMANTOWN Barbara Helland, Associate Director of the Office of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research 10:45 AM – 11:15 AM PROGRAM RESPONSE TO REPORT FROM THE COMMITTEE OF VISITORS Ceren Susut, Research Division Director, Advanced Scientific Computing Research 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM UPDATE ON EXASCALE SYSTEMS – FRONTIER Justin Whitt, Oak Ridge National Laboratory 12:00 PM – 12:15 PM ASCAC DISCUSSION ON FUTURE OF ADVANCED COMPUTING 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM LUNCH 1:15 PM – 2:00 PM GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE) COLLABORATIONS WITH DOE AT THE EXASCALE Rick Arthur, GE Research and ASCAC 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM BESAC ASSESSMENT ON INTERNATIONAL STANDING Cynthia M. Friend, President of the Kavli Foundation and Dr. Jeff Miller, Harvard 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM OPTIMIZING THE PERFORMANCE OF FUSION REACTORS AT EXASCALE Noah Mandell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and DOE CSGF Alumnus and Howes Scholar 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM ASCR LEADERSHIP COMPUTING CHALLENGE PORTFOLIO FOR 22-23 ALLOCATION YEAR Jordan Thomas, ASCR 4:00 PM PUBLIC COMMENT ADJOURN FOR THE DAY

Friday, July 22, 2022