Hyperion Research Announces HPC User Forum Sept. 7-8, Tuscon

ST PAUL, Minn., July 26, 2022—HPC industry analyst firm Hyperion Research today announced that registration is open for the fall HPC User Forum to be held September 7-8, 2022 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, AZ.

This will be the second HPC User Forum live event to be held in 2022 and follows the recent special event held onsite at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“We have an exciting set of speakers and topics, including HPC site updates and new discoveries from end users in industry, government and academia,” said Earl Joseph, CEO of Hyperion Research. “Attendees will benefit from discussions of new directions in using AI for HPC workloads, and the evolution/revolution in using clouds for HPC jobs. There will also be a focus on new technologies in composable computing, AI, and post-exascale technologies, along with timely updates on leadership-class systems, new types of HPC applications, new healthcare HPC applications, innovative technologies, best-practices, and many other interesting HPC topics.”

The HPC User Forum was established in 1999 to promote the health of the global HPC industry and address issues of common concern to users. The organization is directed by a volunteer Steering Committee of users from government, industry and academia, and is operated for the users by market analyst firm Hyperion Research.

Upcoming international HPC User Forums include in-person events in Paris (Oct. 3-4) and Stuttgart (Oct. 6-7).