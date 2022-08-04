Quantinuum Says It’s Near Quantum Error Correction Break-even Point

1. The first demonstration of entangling gates between two logical qubits done in a fully fault-tolerant manner using real-time error correction.
1. The first demonstration of entangling gates between two logical qubits done in a fully fault-tolerant manner using real-time error correction.
insideHPC in association with the technology analyst firm OrionX.net today announced the launch of the @HPCpodcast, featuring OrionX.net analyst Shahin Khan and Doug Black, insideHPC’s editor-in-chief. @HPCpodcast is intended to be a lively and informative forum examining key technology trends driving high performance computing and artificial intelligence. Each podcast will feature Khan and Blacks’ comments on the latest HPC news and also a deeper dive into a focused topic. In our first @HPCpodcast episode, we talk about a recent spate of good news for Intel before taking up one of the hottest areas of the advanced computing arena: new HPC-AI chips. You can find the @HPCpodcast on insideHPC and on Twitter. Here’s the RSS feed: http://orionx.net/category/audio-podcast/feed We welcome your suggestions [READ MORE…]
With the exponential growth of data that needs to be analyzed and the data resulting from ever-more complex workflows, the need for faster data movement has never been more challenging and critical to the worlds of High Performance Computing (HPC) and machine learning. Mellanox Technologies is once again moving the bar forward with the introduction of and end-to-end HDR 200G InfiniBand product portfolio. Download the new white paper, courtesy of Mellanox, that explores in-network computing and the benefits of the switch from 100G to 200G Infiniband.
Copyright © 2022 · News Theme for Inside HPC on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Leave a Comment