RISC-V Summit China 2022 Announces Agenda

Shanghai, August 12, 2022 – The RISC-V Summit China 2022 (Aug. 24-26) today announced its 2022 agenda, including keynotes, tutorials, and technical presentations in English language and Chinese language editions. This year’s summit includes more than 80 tech talks, showcases, and tutorials and will include presentations in both Chinese and English.

The RISC-V Summit brings together innovators, academics and business leaders to discuss the latest developments in the RISC-V ecosystem and dive deeper into collaboration and commercialization opportunities.

Mark Himelstein, CTO of the RISC-V International, and Yungang Bao, the leader of the Xiangshan Team of the Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, will give keynote speeches at the conference. It is expected to attract more than 100,000 online viewers.

The main Summit’s presentations will be available virtually from August 24th through August 26th. In addition, 12 concurrent events will be held in person in leading technology centers throughout China, from August 23 and lasting for one week. Several of the in-person events will have locally available technical workshops, new product promotions and training activities such as tutorials.

Thanks to our sponsors, especially Alibaba T-Head, Nuclei Technology, Andes Technology, Qinheng Microelectronics, for their strong support for this summit. This summit is registration-free for participants. The first 1,000 registered participants will have the opportunity to receive a gift package from the summit, including summit T-shirts, cloth bags, conference brochures and other gifts. (Due to the limitation of delivery service, delivery will only be available to addresses in mainland China.)

