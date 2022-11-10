AMD Announces GA of 4th Gen EPYC Processors

Today at an AMD event in San Francisco, the company announced the general availability of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors built on the “Zen 4” core for data center servers running compute-intensive workloads.

AMD said the new EPYCs can provide up to 2.8X more performance than competing x86 chips with up to 54 percent less power consumption and that they are supported by a software and hardware ecosystem for such workloads as database, virtualization, AI/ML and HPC, among others.

While the new EPYCs contain up to 96 cores per processor, AMD also offers an “all-in” feature set that lets customers pick the core count and frequency for workload needs.

The new processor introduces support for DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5, used in AI and ML applications. In addition, the chips support CXL 1.1+ for memory expansion for larger in-memory workload capacity.

On the security front, AMD said the new chip builds on Infinity Guard, a set of features offering physical and virtual layers of protection with 2X the number of encryption keys compared to previous product generations.

“The data center represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD, “and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines. We have built the best data center CPU roadmap in the industry, and with 4th Gen EPYC we deliver another major step forward in performance and efficiency to make the best server processor roadmap even better. With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from our ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen EPYC to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.”