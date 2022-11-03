Back at Supercomputing with Altair Live in Dallas

As we approach the end of another big year for high-performance computing, we’re excited to return live to the world’s biggest supercomputing event, joining thousands of others at SC22 in the pursuit of driving change with HPC. Our ever-changing industry demands innovation and we’re ready to meet the challenge.
Your data may be stored in the cloud, with colleagues around the globe and computing resources separated by thousands of miles, but that’s no longer a barrier to fast, productive computing. We’ve seen rapid change over the last several years and have witnessed the incredible results HPC users have achieved using both cloud and on-premises compute environments, and — increasingly commonly — employing hybrid cloud with tools for easy bursting. We’ll talk more about that at SC.
Meet Us in Dallas at SC22
To get ready for Supercomputing we’ve been putting together exciting giveaways, a full presentation schedule, and other opportunities to connect with all of you. We’re eager to see everyone in person this year! Stop by booth #3033 from November 15-17 to catch up with old friends and industry connections, find out what’s new, and pick up some sweet Altair swag.
We’ll have the latest scoop about features and updates to our HPC and cloud solutions, plus live presentations from customers, industry leaders, and more. We’ll also host several partner presentations. Check out the presentation schedule and learn more about our booth giveaways to find out what you can win and how.
Trusted HPC and Cloud Solutions Get Even Better
Because we get excited about our customers’ success and breakthrough achievements using high-performance computing, we can’t wait to share what they’ve accomplished and how we’ve been iterating our tools for ongoing feature development and usability. Here’s a preview of what we’ve been up to:
- Enabling easy I/O profiling and telemetry by integrating Altair Mistral™ and Altair Breeze™ with our popular Altair® Grid Engine® and Altair® PBS Professional® workload managers
- Giving Altair® Access™ its biggest update ever with new remote visualization capabilities, enhanced support for Altair Grid Engine, and deep application awareness so users and admins can share new applications in minutes
We’ve also been focused on easy cloud bursting, with cloud emerging as an important platform for organizations of all sizes. Relying on the cloud for storage, compute power, and cloud-native apps is a constant in many HPC environments — which is why we work hard to enable global scaling, flexibility, efficiency, and automated cloud-agnostic access so organizations can achieve optimized ROI across their computing ecosystems.
Accelerating Innovation in the Cloud™
HPC is the bedrock of acceleration — accelerating computing speed, accelerating science and research, and accelerating the next big breakthrough — with the right tools to keep your computing environment running optimally and without time-wasting bottlenecks.
Join us in Dallas to find out more from Altair experts. They can tell you how to build the right HPC infrastructure to suit your needs, with capabilities like flexible, cloud-ready heterogeneous scheduling; dynamic, configurable cloud infrastructure orchestration; and job-level I/O monitoring for maximum efficiency and utilization. Altair partners with all the top cloud vendors including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Check out our SC22 presentation lineup and calendar of everywhere we’ll be at the show — and enter to win great prizes.
