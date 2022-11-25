Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Daily
Weekly
Home » Featured » @HPCpodcast: An SC22 Retrospective

@HPCpodcast: An SC22 Retrospective

November 25, 2022 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In this SC22 post-view, Shahin and Doug go over what happened at the supercomputing conference in Dallas last week. Topics include: the energy on the show floor and attendance, liquid cooling, PCIe, CXL, AI chips, open standards, storage, the future of supercomputing, global HPC players and where SC23 will be held and what its tagline will be!

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter and at the OrionX.net blog. Here’s the RSS feed.

We welcome your ideas for special topics and guest commentators. Feel free to contact Doug Black or Shahin Khan with your sugge

Filed Under: Enterprise HPC, Featured, Google News Feed, Government, HPC Hardware, HPC Software, News, Research / Education

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: