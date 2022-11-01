HPE Introduces ProLiant Gen11 Servers for On-prem or via GreenLake As-a-Service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced new ProLiant Gen11 servers available for on-premises infrastructures or through HPE’s GreenLake as-a-service platform. The new servers are designed for compute- and data-intensive workloads, such as AI, machine learning, analytics, rendering, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and virtualization.

The servers support several architectures, including 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors, 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Arm-based Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors. As for GPUs, HPE said it plans to continue support of the NVIDIA A100-80GB and A16 on the servers and that it “will also have new additional accelerators for those servers,” with availability varying by server.

HPE said compared to the previous generation, the new servers support twice as much I/O bandwidth, 50 percent more cores per CPU and 33 percent more high-performance GPU density per server to support AI and graphic-intensive workloads.

Ccustomers utilizing the servers in as-a-service mode can use a subscription service, HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management, offering a cloud-native management console that HPE said increases operational efficiency by securely automating server monitoring and management. The console lets customers control compute, simplify onboarding of distributed devices and enable faster server firmware updates “to focus efforts on business operations, and not on managing complex IT infrastructure,” HPE said. The console also includes carbon footprint reporting showing emission metrics from individual servers or full compute environments, to monitor energy usage.

The company said GreenLake provides more than 70 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility and in public clouds

“The foundation of any hybrid strategy is compute,” said Neil MacDonald, HPE EVP/GM, Compute. “HPE Compute brings businesses closer to the edge, where data is created, where new cloud experiences are delivered, and where security is integral. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are engineered for the hybrid world to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimized performance for workloads.”

HPE said security for the servers starts at the silicon level with the HPE Silicon Root of Trust that protects firmware code with a digital fingerprint, a technology used in other HPE server product lines. Other ProLiant server seucirty features include:

Ensure verification and authentication for device components with the new version of the HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO), with iLO6, a remote server management software designed to enable secure configuration, monitoring and updating of HPE servers. The new version offers new authentication using the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM) for servers in an open standards-based approach.

Prevent alterations to unique server identity access with the inclusion of platform certifications and Secure Device Identity (iDevID) by default.

An additional layer of authentication by monitoring a secure boot and system state through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

The HPE Trusted Supply Chain, which the company said advances end-to-end security with certified servers that feature hardened data protection during the manufacturing process. Recently, HPE extended options for certified servers, from US-based factories, to produce and ship worldwide.

Last June, HPE announced it was the first tier-one server provider to offer compute with optimized cloud-native silicon, using Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors, in HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server.

Through HPE Pointnext Services, HPE said more than 15,000 experts are available to assist customers implementing the servers.

Availability depends on model. HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers with 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors will be available to order worldwide starting on November 10, and available through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server using Ampere processors is available to order worldwide today.