SiPearl and AMD in Partnership for Exascale Supercomputing in Europe

Maisons-Laffitte (France), 14th November 2022 – SiPearl, the HPC microprocessor designer for European supercomputers, and AMD announced a joint offering for exascale supercomputing in Europe combining SiPearl’s HPC microprocessor, Rhea, with AMD Instinct accelerators. The latter chip, along with AMD EPYC CPUs, power Frontier, the world’s first exascale-class system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Initially, AMD and SiPearl will jointly assess the interoperability of the AMD ROCm open software stack for parallel processing with the Rhea. This work targets porting and optimization activities of the AMD HIP (Heterogeneous Interface for Portability) backend, openMP compilers and libraries, enabling scientific applications to benefit from both technologies.

It is then envisaged that the collaboration will expand to include third party European research institutions, supporting research modelling tools. This will enable European developers and code owners to port their applications on the SiPearl/AMD solution. In parallel, the companies will engage with OEMs adopting SiPearl Rhea chips jointly with AMD Instinct accelerators in their designs.

The companies said the partnership “will dramatically enlarge the choice of acceleration solutions provided with SiPearl HPC microprocessors.”

“High performance computing is at the heart of AMD; our AMD Instinct accelerators power the first supercomputer to pass the exaflop barrier and we continue to support numerous HPC installations around the world with our products,” said Brad McCredie, corporate vice president, Data Center and Accelerated Processing at AMD. “As the world continues to need more compute performance to drive the next discoveries that will change our society, AMD is delighted to engage one step furtherin the European Ecosystem with SiPearl to jointly offer a clear path to meet exascale supercomputing demands in Europe.”

“We welcome this collaboration with AMD that drive innovation in the HPC market for many years. This new collaboration with a global leader will further enrich our joint offering of our HPC microprocessor combined with partner acceleration solutions. Providing a broader choice for European supercomputers end-users, it will enable Europe to tackle the great challenges of our time such as artificial intelligence, climate modelling and medical research”, said Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and founder.