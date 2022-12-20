@HPCpodcast: All Things Quantum from 3 Practitioners at Brookhaven National Lab (Guess Which Quantum Platforms They Use)

Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Kerstin Kleese van Dam, Gabriella Carini, and Meifing Lin join Shahin and Doug to discuss all things quantum, covering quantum sensing, quantum networks and quantum computing. These women are the front lines of HPC and quantum, discussing the state of quantum capabilities today, workloads in which quantum delivers advantages over classical computing, and the challenges of quantum from an experience-based point of view.

They also reveal the quantum platforms they use — see if you’re surprised by what they say

We also get a glimpse of BNL and its global research leadership across the impressive range of inquiry that it conducts.

