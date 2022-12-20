Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Let’s Talk Exascale: The Why Behind HPC-class Scientific Simulations

This episode of the Let’s Talk Exascale podcast, produced by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Exascale Computing Project, features a discussion between ECP host Scott Gibson and Bronson Messer, who offers insights on computer modeling and simulation for advancing science.

Messer is a distinguished scientist and director of science at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, an Office of Science user facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Bronson is also a joint faculty associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Tennessee. His primary research interests are related to the explosion mechanisms and phenomenology of supernovae — both thermonuclear and core-collapse. And he is especially interested in neutrino transport and signatures, dense matter physics and the details of turbulent nuclear combustion.

 

