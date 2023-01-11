General Dynamics Awarded $152M Operations Contract by Alabama Supercomputer Authority

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – General Dynamics Information Technology has announced it was awarded a $152 million contract for the provisioning, management and operation of computer and network systems by the Alabama Supercomputer Authority (ASA). The contract, which was awarded in December 2022, has a five-year base period with two potential option years.

This is the third major HPC-related win for GDIT within the past year. Last July, the company began running twin HPE-Cray supercomputers for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast modeling, and in May, GDIT won a $90 million deal from the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to run EPA’s High-End Scientific Computing (HESC) II Support Services.

“This contract supports sustainability of ASA’s broadband connectivity and related services to more than 780 educational clients in the state,” said Debra Wallace, CEO of ASA. “I am pleased to have the expertise of the GDIT staff in supporting our mission of advancing Alabama through technology.”

ASA is an Alabama state-funded corporation that acquires and operates statewide supercomputer, telecommunications systems, and application development services. It operates the Alabama Research and Education Network, which provides internet access and supercomputer resources to public K-12 schools, charter schools, community colleges, universities and public libraries across the state.

Under this contract, GDIT will deliver services to support Alabama’s information technology systems, including high-performance computing, enterprise network management, cybersecurity, application development, and hosting in a hybrid multi-cloud environment.

“This contract will enhance ASA’s ability to provide fast, secure and reliable access to research and education resources across the state of Alabama,” said Scott Mack, GDIT vice president and general manager for state and local government. “We have partnered with ASA for nearly 30 years and look forward to continuing to serve the state with innovative technology services.”

In addition to supercomputing resources and network connectivity, GDIT provides various services to the Alabama educational system. These include disaster recovery; network design; managed desktop; 24/7 network operations center; security operations center; technical support; application development; and consulting.