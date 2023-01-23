Multiverse Computing and PINQ2 Team on Quantum Computing Adoption Across Industry Verticals

TORONTO, January 23, 2023 – Multiverse Computing, a quantum and quantum-inspired software company, today announced a new partnership with The Platform for Quantum and Digital Innovation (PINQ 2 ), a non-profit organization initiated by the University of Sherbrooke and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation in Quebec, Canada, to collaborate on industrial projects in quantum and classical computing.

As a part of the Quebec Quantum innovation zone, PINQ2 provides new and established companies with the technical expertise and IT infrastructure to test and support the digital transformation of existing products and services. Multiverse is working with companies in numerous verticals to implement hybrid, quantum and quantum-inspired solutions, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, chemistry and energy.

The University of Sherbrooke and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation launched PINQ2 in 2020 to accelerate digital transformation efforts using a high-performance computing infrastructure, a network of industrial and academic partners to develop compelling business solutions.

“There is a clear desire for cooperation and experimentation, and we think that’s what the market needs to be able to lead this next technology wave. People need to get their hands on the technology, experiment with it to make it their own and create useful knowledge that will generate long-term value,” said Gael Humbert, director of development partnerships and strategy at PINQ2. “Our collaboration with Multiverse is a great sign for the quantum ecosystem, and we look forward to expanding access to quantum technology.”

PINQ2’s goal is to make Quebec the home of the most comprehensive quantum and hybrid computing platform to support an innovation ecosystem and attract investments and talent by focusing on classical, hybrid and quantum digital solutions.

“Our customers are seeing business value now in quantum computers and algorithms, and we are excited to share our expertise with the PINQ2 team,” said Mehdi Bozzo-Rey, Chief Revenue Officer at Multiverse Computing. “Partnerships are vital to building the quantum ecosystem to identify best practices and advance innovative solutions. This collaboration will clearly have a decisive impact on the quantum ecosystem growth and industry adoption of innovative technologies.”

To support the partnership, Multiverse will collaborate on enablement activities, contribute to the PINQ2 platform as part of customer projects, and provide technical training on Multiverse products and solutions.

PINQ2 is planning major investments in infrastructure, data sovereignty and digital innovation to support the ecosystem, which includes a classical infrastructure, a cloud quantum infrastructure, an IBM 127-qubit Falcon quantum computer and other photonic and quantum systems.

PINQ2 is part of a growing group of quantum experts in Toronto, Montreal, and Sherbrooke. Multiverse also recently announced a partnership with Mila, a research institute focused exclusively on machine learning located in Montreal. Multiverse and Mila will use quantum and quantum-inspired methods to advance AI and machine learning (ML). The partnership will also focus on developing new leaders in the high-tech fields of quantum computing and ML.