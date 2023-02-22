Cognigy Joins AWS Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

Cognigy’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to collaborate more closely with the AWS organization to design and deliver superior outcomes to AWS customers leveraging the combined solution set of AWS and Cognigy.

“Achieving the AWS ISV Accelerate membership so closely after earning our AWS Conversational AI Competency distinction is a clear validation of the power of our combined solutions to transform customer service,” said Hardy Myers, SVP business development and strategy. “We are excited to see our relationship with AWS continue to grow. It is truly an honor to collaborate with such a talented team of enterprise experts at AWS to build the next generation of AI-powered customer service solutions.”

Cognigy is an official Amazon partner and one of the first certified by AWS in Conversational AI competency. Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Cognigy receives focused co-selling support from AWS, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners.

The Cognigy.AI platform, running on AWS and integrated with Generative AI, enables enterprises to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale across both voice and digital (chat) channels. Cognigy’s powerful enterprise conversational AI platform integrates with and leverages a diverse set of AWS services, including Amazon Connect, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly and Amazon Transcribe. The Cognigy low-code flow builder and its vast library of pre-built integrations enable significantly faster time to value.

Attend a webinar on February 28th for an in-depth look at how to leverage the AWS and Cognigy ecosystems to create an AI-first contact center that consistently delivers great customer experiences and business outcomes. Learn more and register for the webinar here: https://www.cognigy.com/power-up-your-amazon-contact-center.