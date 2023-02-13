Exascale Computing Project’s Birds-of-a-Feather Days: Feb. 14-16

The Exascale Computing Project Community’s Birds-of-a-Feather (BOF) Days will take place on Tuesday, February 14 through Thursday, February 16, with multiple sessions each day. This event is designed to offer the high-performance computing community an opportunity to engage with ECP teams to discuss the project’s latest development efforts.

Visit the ECP website for session abstracts, lists of speakers, and sign-up links. The BOFs will be conducted via Zoom.

Each of the 2023 BOF sessions will last from 60 to 90 minutes and include a brief overview and a question-and-answer segment.

Following is a rundown of the sessions (all times Eastern).

February 14

11:00 a.m.—Developing End-to-end Workflows for Exascale Systems in Julia

11:00 a.m.—Performance and Development of Particle Co-design Libraries on Early Exascale Hardware

11:00 a.m.—Sharing Your Software Sustainability, Productivity, and Quality Experience through BSSw.io

1:00 p.m.—ADIOS2 Community BOF

1:00 p.m.—E4S at ALCF, OLCF, and NERSC

3:00 p.m.—ECP in the Cloud

3:00 p.m.—Efficient GPU-resident Solvers for Sparse III–conditioned Linear Systems

3:00 p.m.—HDF5: Pre-ECP, Present, and Future

February 15

11:00 a.m.—Checkpointing with VELOC: Challenges, Use Cases, Integration

11:00 a.m.—OpenMP Roadmap for Accelerator across DOE Pre-exascale/Exascale Machines

1:00 p.m.—Data Reduction for ECP Applications

1:00 p.m.—Early Experience of Application Developers with OpenMP Offloading

1:00 p.m.—MPI BOF

3:00 p.m.—Enhancing Confidence in a Software Ecosystem through Complimentary Layers of Software Testing

3:00 p.m.—MPICH: A High Performance Open-Source MPI Implementation

3:00 p.m.—Performance Portability for ECP Applications and Software

February 16

11:00 a.m.—DAOS Community BOF

11:00 a.m.—THAPI:Tracing Multiple Software Layers for Fun and Profit

11:00 a.m.—UPC++ Users BOF

1:00 p.m.—ATPESC 2023 Q&A: The Argonne Training Program on Extreme-Scale Computing

1:00 p.m.—BSSw Fellowship

1:00 p.m.—Spack ECP BOF

3:00 p.m.—State of the Union: SYCL

3:00 p.m.—Exploring Generative AI Tools for Scientific Software Development