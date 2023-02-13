Exascale Computing Project’s Birds-of-a-Feather Days: Feb. 14-16

The Exascale Computing Project Community’s Birds-of-a-Feather (BOF) Days will take place on Tuesday, February 14 through Thursday, February 16, with multiple sessions each day. This event is designed to offer the high-performance computing community an opportunity to engage with ECP teams to discuss the project’s latest development efforts.
Visit the ECP website for session abstracts, lists of speakers, and sign-up links. The BOFs will be conducted via Zoom.
Each of the 2023 BOF sessions will last from 60 to 90 minutes and include a brief overview and a question-and-answer segment.
Following is a rundown of the sessions (all times Eastern).
February 14
11:00 a.m.—Developing End-to-end Workflows for Exascale Systems in Julia
11:00 a.m.—Performance and Development of Particle Co-design Libraries on Early Exascale Hardware
11:00 a.m.—Sharing Your Software Sustainability, Productivity, and Quality Experience through BSSw.io
1:00 p.m.—ADIOS2 Community BOF
1:00 p.m.—E4S at ALCF, OLCF, and NERSC
3:00 p.m.—ECP in the Cloud
3:00 p.m.—Efficient GPU-resident Solvers for Sparse III–conditioned Linear Systems
3:00 p.m.—HDF5: Pre-ECP, Present, and Future
February 15
11:00 a.m.—Checkpointing with VELOC: Challenges, Use Cases, Integration
11:00 a.m.—OpenMP Roadmap for Accelerator across DOE Pre-exascale/Exascale Machines
1:00 p.m.—Data Reduction for ECP Applications
1:00 p.m.—Early Experience of Application Developers with OpenMP Offloading
1:00 p.m.—MPI BOF
3:00 p.m.—Enhancing Confidence in a Software Ecosystem through Complimentary Layers of Software Testing
3:00 p.m.—MPICH: A High Performance Open-Source MPI Implementation
3:00 p.m.—Performance Portability for ECP Applications and Software
February 16
11:00 a.m.—DAOS Community BOF
11:00 a.m.—THAPI:Tracing Multiple Software Layers for Fun and Profit
11:00 a.m.—UPC++ Users BOF
1:00 p.m.—ATPESC 2023 Q&A: The Argonne Training Program on Extreme-Scale Computing
1:00 p.m.—BSSw Fellowship
1:00 p.m.—Spack ECP BOF
3:00 p.m.—State of the Union: SYCL
3:00 p.m.—Exploring Generative AI Tools for Scientific Software Development
