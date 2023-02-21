@HPCpodcast: IBM’s AI Supercomputer, Quantum in the News and Google’s ‘Bard’ vs. Bing’s ChatGPT

In our latest @HPCpodcast episode, Shahin and Doug discuss current HPC industry news, including several quantum computing developments, Google’s “Bard” generative AI response to the Chat GPT phenomenon, IBM’s “Vela” cloud-native AI supercomputer (powered by Intel Cascade Lake CPUs and NVIDIA A100 GPUs) – and a general discuss of IBM’s evolved position in the HPC-AI industry.
