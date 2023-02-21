Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Daily
Weekly
Home » Featured » @HPCpodcast: IBM’s AI Supercomputer, Quantum in the News and Google’s ‘Bard’ vs. Bing’s ChatGPT

@HPCpodcast: IBM’s AI Supercomputer, Quantum in the News and Google’s ‘Bard’ vs. Bing’s ChatGPT

February 21, 2023 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In our latest @HPCpodcast episode, Shahin and Doug discuss current HPC industry news, including several quantum computing developments, Google’s “Bard” generative AI response to the Chat GPT phenomenon, IBM’s “Vela” cloud-native AI supercomputer (powered by Intel Cascade Lake CPUs and NVIDIA A100 GPUs) – and a general discuss of IBM’s evolved position in the HPC-AI industry.

We welcome your ideas for special topics and guest commentators. Feel free to contact Doug Black or Shahin Khan with your suggestions.

Filed Under: Featured, Future Technology, Google News Feed, HPC Hardware, HPC Software, News, Quantum Computing

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: