Lenovo and WEKA Announce Collaboration for AI, Analytics and Hybrid Cloud Data Management

February 7, 2023 – RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. – Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and WEKA announced a new global agreement focused on offering next-generation data management architectures and performance-intensive workloads for delivery in more than 160 markets worldwide. These comprehensive solutions will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for high performance workloads, including finance, genomics, life science, media and entertainment applications around the world by speeding time to insights while reducing associated costs.

Modern data management solutions need to be reliable, security enhanced, and able to meet the performance and scalability demands of next-generation workloads, Lenovo said in its announcement. As part of Lenovo’s expanding data management investments and momentum, Lenovo will combine WEKA’s ultra-high-performance, hybrid cloud data platform software with its industry-leading Lenovo ThinkSystem servers to deliver a high-performance and scalable data management solution for AI and data analytics, according to the company.

The new ThinkSystem SDS Ready Nodes with WEKA Data Platform software will provide the industry’s broadest configuration choices, offering customers the option to choose from the latest generations of Intel and AMD processors, NVIDIA GPUs, NVMe drives, and fast networking selections. Validated WEKA Ready Node systems can be quickly deployed for all scale-out workloads simplifying deployment and eliminating risk resulting in a faster time to production.

“We use Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with WEKA Data Platform software as the foundation for our high-performance computing environment for the processing of sensitive data,” said Dr. Roberto Fabbretti, Ph.D., Director of the Computing and Research Support Division at the University of Lausanne. “The processing of medical or sensitive data is subject to increasingly stringent legal and technical constraints. We find these two partners to be particularly attentive to these issues and are among the few providers of products that can combine very high performance with strong data security. These types of platforms form the powerful, scalable, reliable, and secure data infrastructure that underpins SENSA, our next-generation data processing and analytics platform, which is accelerating biomedical research and discovery throughout Switzerland.”

The combined Lenovo and WEKA solution is architected to simplify scale while delivering leadership quality uptime, and performance. Equipped with the WEKA-integrated ThinkSystem SDS Ready Nodes, enterprises can leverage hybrid on-premise and cloud resources for cloud bursting and scaling.

“As a global top five storage provider, Lenovo is committed to empowering intelligent transformation and accelerating the new era of IT through deep collaboration with the new scalable data management solutions,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “This partnership is an important next step in enabling more customers to seamlessly leverage AI, analytics, and machine learning (ML) to advance their businesses and help solve humanity’s greatest challenges

“Lenovo’s industry-leading servers perfectly complement WEKA’s high-performance data platform software. Together, they deliver the robust, highly scalable, performant, and secure foundation that performance-intensive workloads require,” said Jonathan Martin, President at WEKA. “For organizations looking to innovate or power research and discovery with AI, ML, and HPC, this solution promises to be transformative. We are thrilled to be working with Lenovo to deliver it to customers in over 160 countries worldwide.”

Lenovo ThinkSystem SDS Ready Node solutions tested, optimized and certified with the WEKA Data Platform include the ThinkSystem SR630 V2, SR635 V2, SR650 V2 and SR655 V2. With WEKA software licensing available for purchase through Lenovo today, the validated Ready Node systems can be quickly deployed for all scale-out workloads simplifying deployment and eliminating risk resulting in a faster time to production.