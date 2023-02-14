Quantinuum Names HPC Industry Veteran Raj Hazra CEO

Tokyo, Cambridge, UK, Broomfield, CO — Feb. 14, 2023 — Quantum computing company Quantinuum today announced that HPC industry veteran Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra has been appointed chief executive officer. Quantinuum was formed in 2021 by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum’s middleware and applications.

Hazra has more than three decades of experience in supercomputing, quantum and technical roles. He was most recently SVP/GM, Compute and Networking Business Unit, and previously SVP, Corporate Strategy and Communications, at Micron Technology. He previously spent 25 years at Intel Corp., leading the Enterprise and Government Group, Technical Computing Group, Supercomputer Architecture and Planning, and Systems Technology Research.

Quantinuum said Hazra will work closely with current CEO Ilyas Khan and the executive team to accelerate quantum computing and advance the commercialization of the company. He takes over the leadership of an organization that currently has more than 480 people, driving breakthroughs in drug discovery, healthcare, materials science, cybersecurity, energy transformation and climate change.

In stepping down, current CEO Khan will remain a leader in the company. He remains a member of the board of directors and will now become Vice Chairman. In addition, he will remain a full-time senior executive of the company and drive product development and innovation as Quantinuum’s first Chief Product Officer.

“Raj is uniquely qualified for this role, having proven his technical abilities in advanced technologies and supercomputing in both small and large organizations,” said Khan. “His vision and leadership skills are exactly what we need to continue to accelerate our impact in the quantum computing sector, as well as society as a whole. He has an entrepreneurial spirit, a strategic mindset, a passion for software and hardware technologies, as well as leadership experience in developing new commercial opportunities for quantum computing. He will continue to ensure that Quantinuum is ‘science-led, enterprise driven.’ I look forward to partnering with Raj as we create knowledge and real solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges.”

“With Raj at the helm, Quantinuum is well positioned to continue to expand its influence on the emerging quantum business sector, and make an impact on real challenges,” noted Darius Adamczyk, Quantinuum’s Chairman of the Board. “The time is perfect to bring Raj into the company, as we build momentum to drive the next chapter of quantum industries. He will help the company drive high-speed innovation and entrepreneurship in the quantum industry. I’m also grateful to Ilyas for his continued leadership in his new position, and thankful that he will still bring his energy to making Quantinuum successful.”

“I’m honored to step into the CEO role, where I’m excited to focus on helping Quantinuum grow and drive the innovations that will transform the way quantum computing positively impacts the world,” Hazra said. “By building on the solid foundation that Ilyas and the team have laid, we will continue to accelerate Quantinuum into the future.”

“We are excited to take this next step forward in what is an important moment in the quantum computing industry,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Tony Uttley. “We will continue to work with our customers and partners to eventually solve some of the world’s most intractable problems that conventional computing doesn’t allow, while at the same time continuing to meet our existing commitments.”

Raj has a Ph.D. and a Master of Science in Computer Science from the College of William and Mary and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Jadavpur University in Kolkata, India.