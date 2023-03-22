PNY Now Offers NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation for High Performance Computing (HPC) Workloads

insideHPC in association with the technology analyst firm OrionX.net today announced the launch of the @HPCpodcast, featuring OrionX.net analyst Shahin Khan and Doug Black, insideHPC’s editor-in-chief. @HPCpodcast is intended to be a lively and informative forum examining key technology trends driving high performance computing and artificial intelligence. Each podcast will feature Khan and Blacks’ comments on the latest HPC news and also a deeper dive into a focused topic. In our first @HPCpodcast episode, we talk about a recent spate of good news for Intel before taking up one of the hottest areas of the advanced computing arena: new HPC-AI chips. You can find the @HPCpodcast on insideHPC and on Twitter. Here’s the RSS feed: http://orionx.net/category/audio-podcast/feed We welcome your suggestions [READ MORE…]