PNY Now Offers NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation for High Performance Computing (HPC) Workloads

The latest generation of graphics processing units (GPUs) from NVIDIA, based on their Ada Lovelace architecture, is optimized for high performance computing (HPC) workloads. The NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation, available from PNY, is designed with the latest technology that provides superior performance and efficiency. It is built using a 4nm process node, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space, resulting in faster performance and lower power consumption. The new RTX 6000 features an enhanced Gen-4 Tensor Core design for HPC use cases involving AI, including a new FP8 precision that delivers up to twice the performance of prior GPUs. The card offers up to 1,400 Tensor TFLOPS, putting it in the petaflop range.
For HPC needs that require visualization, the RTX 6000’s Gen-3 RT Cores provide 208 RT TFLOPS, a 2x ray-triangle intersection performance advantage, displaced micro-mesh and Opacity micro-map technology, and Shader Execution Reordering (SER), which reduces both execution divergence and data divergence that arise when ray tracing is performed. SER achieves this by on-the-fly thread reordering across the GPU, so that groups of threads perform similar work and consequently utilize GPU resources more efficiently.
The RTX 6000 also has high memory bandwidth, with a memory bandwidth of 960 GB/s, support for GDDR6 ECC memory, and a massive 48GB capacity, making it an ideal tool for advanced HPC tasks, ensuring that the data required by the card to deliver the full benefits of GPU acceleration is always available.
The NVIDIA RTX 6000 is supported by NVIDIA’s broad and deep portfolio of HPC software development tools, including the NVIDIA HPC SDK, which provides a comprehensive set of libraries and tools for accelerating HPC applications, and NVIDIA’s Deep Learning SDK, which provides a suite of tools and libraries for developing and deploying deep learning applications on GPUs.
Upgrading to the Ada Lovelace architecture utilized by the RTX 6000 Ada provides significant performance gains and efficiency improvements, allowing users to tackle increasingly complex and data-intensive workloads with ease – and headroom for tomorrow’s challenges as well. NVIDIA’s unmatched and proven HPC and AI software development tools provide developers with increased flexibility and ease of use, enabling them to better optimize their HPC applications, use cases and deployment scenarios – along with the ability to rapidly scale the same code from on-prem to the cloud.
In conclusion, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 is ideal for high performance computing due to its superior FP32 performance, advanced AI capabilities, high memory bandwidth, and 48GB of on-board GPU memory – all supported by NVIDIA’s broad and deep portfolio of HPC software development tools, including many that seamlessly merge HPC with advanced AI and visualization, making the RTX 6000 Ada an ideal tool (or in the case of AI an assistant) for any HPC user.
