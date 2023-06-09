Huawei OceanStor Pacific Scale-Out Storage Tops IO500 Rankings

The release of the latest IO500 ranking, the world’s most authoritative storage performance metric, revealed that the Cheeloo-1 system led the way in the 10-node rankings, thanks to the system’s use of Huawei OceanStor Pacific scale-out storage capabilities.
The IO500 ranking evaluates and ranks storage system performance based on bandwidth (GiB/s) and metadata performance (kIOP/s), making it the most influential benchmark in the field of high-performance computing (HPC) storage. The 10-node ranking scales computing and measures storage performance with a high degree of accuracy, by simulating daily applications. This meticulous attention to detail makes the ranking highly relevant to HPC customers.
Huawei OceanStor Pacific scale-out storage has been rigorously tested across 12 different scenarios, via simulations of a wide range of I/O applications. This has resulted in unprecedented overall bandwidth of 2,400 GiB/s and metadata performance of 7.7 million kIOP/s. These accomplishments demonstrate Huawei’s leading position in the scale-out storage sector, particularly with regard to large-scale commercial HPC applications, such as scientific research, genome sequencing, and meteorological ocean studies.
Huawei scale-out storage has steadily improved over the past decade, with the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and capabilities. Huawei has built groundbreaking system architecture for hybrid workloads, a set of high-density dedicated hardware for EB-level capacities, and data acceleration engine for emerging heterogeneous computing power, demonstrating a commitment to innovation across all domains.
Huawei scale-out storage will continue to blaze new trails in the high-performance computing field, by transcending previous performance limitations, and providing customers with enhanced data services.
For more details about the IO500 ranking lists, please visit HERE.
