HPC News Bytes 20230814: Linux Wars, China and Chips, Intel AVX, Gordon Bell Prize Finalists

HPC News Bytes 20230814: Linux Wars, China and Chips, Intel AVX, Gordon Bell Prize Finalists

August 14, 2023 by Leave a Comment
A happy August Monday morning to you. It was an interesting week for supercomputing news, and Shahin and Doug share the highlights of recent developments:

– Linux Wars continue: Oracle, SUSE, and CIQ form Open Enterprise Linux Association (watch for upcoming episodes on @HPCpodcast on this)

– China’s tech companies place $5 billion of orders on US chips

– Intel improves hardware for on-chip AVX (or APX) vector instructions

– 2023 Gordon Bell Prize Finalists also point to TOP500

