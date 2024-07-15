HPC News Bytes 20240715: AI Maturity ROI, OpenAI’s 5 Levels of AI, SoftBank Acquires Graphcore

by

Much has happened of late in the world of HPC-AI, here’s a quick (5:55) run through of the news, including:

– Survey commissioned by Vultr points to AI maturity ROI

– OpenAI proposes five levels of AI based on capability

– SoftBank acquires specialty AI chip company Graphcore

