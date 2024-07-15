HPC News Bytes 20240715: AI Maturity ROI, OpenAI’s 5 Levels of AI, SoftBank Acquires Graphcore

July 15, 2024 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Much has happened of late in the world of HPC-AI, here’s a quick (5:55) run through of the news, including:

– Survey commissioned by Vultr points to AI maturity ROI

– OpenAI proposes five levels of AI based on capability

– SoftBank acquires specialty AI chip company Graphcore

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, at the OrionX.net blog, on iTunes, and on Google. Here’s the OrionX.net podcast page, and the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.

Filed Under: @HPCpodcast, CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Google News Feed, HPC Hardware, HPC Software, Machine Learning, Main Feature, News, Podcast Tagged With: , , , , ,

Speak Your Mind

*