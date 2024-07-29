HPC News Bytes 20240729: Nvidia Monster 2025 Revenue Projection and a Chip for China; China’s ‘New’ HPC Secrecy; Graphene Plasmon Progress

Good high-summer day to you! This week’s version of HPC News Bytes offers a rapid (6:20) romp through recent HPC-AI news, including:
– Nvidia to build special-purpose GPUs for the China market that comply with US export controls
– Morgan Stanley reports sales of Nvidia Blackwell AI servers in 2025 will pile up monster revenues
– Journal news story on China’s “new” supercomputing secrecry has no new news
– NTT and the University of Tokyo report graphene plasmon R&D in pursuit of faster opto-electronics
