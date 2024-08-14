GPU Boost: $5M NSF Enhancement for PSC’s Bridges-2 HPC

by

A $4.9-million award from the National Science Foundation has funded an upgrade to the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s flagship Bridges-2 supercomputer. The grant allows the center to add late-model Nvidia H100 graphics processing units to the system for research in and requiring artificial intelligence. PSC said the NSF award will add a pod of 10 HPE Cray 670 nodes with eight H100-SXM5-80GB GPUs and 2 TB node memory each, interconnected by Infiniband. It will also enhance the data capacity and I/O performance of the Bridges-2 three-tiered file system to support the expected increase in ML and data-intensive workflows.

NSF initially awarded $10 million to PSC to build Bridges-2, which began production operations in 2021. In addition to massive Big Data and traditional HPC problems, the system was designed to address development and application of AI methods, including machine learning, to a range of scientific challenges.

Bridges-2’s enhanced GPU and data storage resources is also intended to benefit NSF implementation of the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) program, in which both Bridges-2 and PSC’s AI supercomputer, Neocortex, are already being used. Along with enhanced performance, the new nodes will introduce training and outreach capabilities to the AI/HPC community and the NAIRR Pilot Project, in partnership with Nvidia and HPE.

“Bridges-2 is very popular with the scientific community,” said Barr von Oehsen, PhD, Director of PSC. “This expansion improves this already positive experience by offering more options for AI workloads. We can’t wait to see the science impact these new servers will enable.”

The performance increase will support research in fields such as:

safe and trustworthy AI

image and speech classification

biomedical discovery and health care research

molecular and materials discovery

environmental and sustainability research