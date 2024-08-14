GPU Boost: $5M NSF Enhancement for PSC’s Bridges-2 HPC

A $4.9-million award from the National Science Foundation has funded an upgrade to the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s flagship Bridges-2 supercomputer. The grant allows the center to add late-model Nvidia H100 graphics processing units to the system for research in and requiring artificial intelligence.
PSC said the NSF award will add a pod of 10 HPE Cray 670 nodes with eight H100-SXM5-80GB GPUs and 2 TB node memory each, interconnected by Infiniband. It will also enhance the data capacity and I/O performance of the Bridges-2 three-tiered file system to support the expected increase in ML and data-intensive workflows.
Bridges-2’s enhanced GPU and data storage resources is also intended to benefit NSF implementation of the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) program, in which both Bridges-2 and PSC’s AI supercomputer, Neocortex, are already being used. Along with enhanced performance, the new nodes will introduce training and outreach capabilities to the AI/HPC community and the NAIRR Pilot Project, in partnership with Nvidia and HPE.
- safe and trustworthy AI
- image and speech classification
- biomedical discovery and health care research
- molecular and materials discovery
- environmental and sustainability research
