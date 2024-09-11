Aramco and Cerebras Sign AI MoU

by

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Cerebras Systems today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Aramco under which they aim to bring high performance AI inference to industries, universities, and enterprises in Saudi Arabia. Aramco plans to build, train and deploy large language models using Cerebras’ CS-3 systems.

Aramco’s new high-performance AI computing infrastructure will focus on advancing the adoption of AI and providing local industries, enterprises, and universities with access to Cerebras’ CS-3 AI systems. These organizations aim to use Cerebras’ AI systems to develop LLMs through sizing and tuning for optimal performance, catering to local business requirements.

Andrew Feldman, Cerebras co-founder and CEO, said: “We are privileged to be working with Aramco to bring high performance, low latency compute and new AI applications to local industries, enterprises, and universities. Together, we plan to accelerate the possibilities of AI, helping to enhance capabilities and create new opportunities for local businesses to foster creativity, unlock value, and promote sustainability.”

Nabil Al Nuaim, Aramco SVP of Digital & Information Technology, said: “This MoU with Cerebras aims to accelerate our abilities to develop an AI-powered digital innovation economy in Saudi Arabia by helping to support the integration of advanced AI solutions, unlocking new opportunities for the country and localizing cutting-edge technologies with regional expertise.”

Under the new MoU, Aramco plans to equip its cloud computing business with the new CS-3 systems to accelerate LLM and AI application development.