HPC News Bytes 20241104: India Rising with AI, HBM an HPC-AI Bottleneck, Novel Accelerator Architectures, CHIPS Act for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

A happy first Monday of November to you! Like most weeks, the world of HPC-AI was notably active last week, here’s a rapid (7:36) run through of recent developments, including:
– India seen as a rising tech power with major AI investments
– High Bandwidth Memory (HBM3) in short supply, an AI bottleneck threat
– News from the novel accelerator architecture sector
– CHIPS Act funds R&D for Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology in the U.S.
You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, on the OrionX.net blog page, on iTunes and Google. Here’s the OrionX.net podcast page, and the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.
Speak Your Mind