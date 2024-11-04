HPC News Bytes 20241104: India Rising with AI, HBM an HPC-AI Bottleneck, Novel Accelerator Architectures, CHIPS Act for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

A happy first Monday of November to you! Like most weeks, the world of HPC-AI was notably active last week, here’s a rapid (7:36) run through of recent developments, including:

– India seen as a rising tech power with major AI investments

– High Bandwidth Memory (HBM3) in short supply, an AI bottleneck threat

– News from the novel accelerator architecture sector

– CHIPS Act funds R&D for Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology in the U.S.

