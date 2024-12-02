HPC News Bytes 20241202: Do LLM’s Understand?, Agentic AI, Simulating the Universe, France Adding Reactors, TSMC 2nm Chips

A happy December start to you! From the world of HPC-AI, we offer a rapid (7:38) romp through recent developments, including:
– LLMs and “emergent” understanding
– Collaborative Agentic AI
– Frontier exascale supercomputer simulates the universe
– France helping fund more nuclear reactors
– TSMC’s 2nm chips to be fabbed in Taiwan then the U.S.
