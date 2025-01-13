HPC News Bytes 20250113: China’s Opaque HPC List, Desktop AI Supercomputer, Exploding Hyperscale Data Center Capacity, New MPI ABI

As our thoughts go out to the victims of the southern California wildfires, here’s a quick (7:29) run-through of recent news from the world of HPC-AI, including:

– China’s opaque and incomplete TOP100 supercomputer list

– AI supercomputer workstations, workgroup servers and PC’s

– Hyperscale data center capacity growth prediction

– Open MPI 5.0 ABI

