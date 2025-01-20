HPC News Bytes 20250120: Trump and the CHIPS Act, Quantum Stocks, Intel’s Potential Buyer, HPE’s $1B Deal

Azure offers Virtual Machines (VMs) with local NVMe drives that deliver a tremendous amount of performance. These local NVMe drives are ephemeral, so if the VM fails or is deallocated, the data on the drives will no longer be available. Excelero NVMesh provides a means of protecting and sharing data on these drives, making their performance readily available, without risking data longevity. This eBook from Microsoft Azure and AMD in coordination with Excelero provides in-depth technical information about the performance and scalability of volumes generated on Azure HBv3 VMs with this software-defined-storage layer.