HPC News Bytes 20250120: Trump and the CHIPS Act, Quantum Stocks, Intel’s Potential Buyer, HPE’s $1B Deal

January 20, 2025 by Leave a Comment
A happy Martin Luther King Jr. / Inauguration Day to you! The HPC-AI world continues to produce major news,here’s a quick (6:06) review:

– The Trump Administration’s reported softening on the CHIPS Act

– Quantum computing stocks take hit after Jensen-Zuck statements

– Intel’s mystery acquirer

– HPE’s $1 billion win

