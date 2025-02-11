With the launch, Digihost said it is creating a dedicated platform focused on delivering AI and HPC solutions, ensuring purpose-built infrastructure for the next generation of computing. As its first major initiative, US Data Centers plans to lead the transformation of the Company’s existing site in Columbiana, Alabama into a state-of-the-art Tier 3 data center designed to support next-generation AI and HPC workloads.

The project is planned to be executed in two phases, with a total aggregate planned capacity of 55 MW. The first phase is expected to result in 22 MW of HPC capacity, with a target completion date during the second quarter of 2026 and requiring planned capital expenditures of approximately $176 million. The second phase will consist of an additional 33 MW, with a target completion date during the first quarter of 2027 and requiring planned capital expenditures of approximately $264 million. The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at approximately $440 million. The Company plans to finance the project primarily through debt by leveraging anticipated predictable future revenues anticipated from the completion of the proposed project.

This strategic investment underscores Digihost’s commitment to expanding its infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI-driven computing power and cloud services. US Data Centers was formed to transform the Alabama facility by integrating scalable computing power with energy-efficient solutions, ensuring performance, reliability, and sustainability for enterprises, research institutions, and AI-driven businesses.

“The rapid growth of AI applications requires robust, high-performance infrastructure, and this strategic investment will help us meet that demand with a Tier 3-certified, AI-optimized facility designed for scalability and efficiency,” said Michel Amar, CEO of Digihost.

The launch of US Data Centers comes at a pivotal moment, as AI adoption accelerates and the demand for high-density, low-latency computing power continues to rise. The surge in AI models and cloud computing has created unprecedented demand for HPC-optimized infrastructure, making scalable, energy-efficient data centers a critical requirement for businesses at the forefront of innovation.

By establishing US Data Centers as a wholly-owned subsidiary, Digihost is reinforcing its commitment to delivering the next generation of computing infrastructure. Upon completion of the project, the Alabama facility is expected to leverage advanced cooling technologies, sustainable energy strategies and Tier 3 certification to create a resilient, cost-effective AI data center ecosystem. As US Data Centers expands, Digihost will continue exploring partnerships, enterprise collaborations and customer acquisition opportunities to support its vision of becoming a leader in AI-ready infrastructure.