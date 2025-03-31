HPC News Bytes 033125: Oracle’s Big AMD GPU Buy, ASML in China, Quantum in the News, the Award Winning Hoefler

Happy April Fool’s Day Eve to you! Here’s a quick (8:42) review of recent news from the world of HPC-AI, including:

– AMD MI355X to debut with a 30,000-GPU Oracle cluster

– In the face of U.S. trade policy, ASML to open repair hub in China

– EuroHPC-JU’s CINECA selects 140-qubit Pasqal system

– ORNL sees a path to quantum performance advantage for fluid dynamics

– Classiq, Deloitte Tohmatsu and Mitsubishi Chemical compress quantum circuits

– Rising HPC star Professor Torsten Hoefler of ETH wins ACM Prize in Computing

