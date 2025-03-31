HPC News Bytes 033125: Oracle’s Big AMD GPU Buy, ASML in China, Quantum in the News, the Award Winning Hoefler

Happy April Fool’s Day Eve to you! Here’s a quick (8:42) review of recent news from the world of HPC-AI, including:
– AMD MI355X to debut with a 30,000-GPU Oracle cluster
– In the face of U.S. trade policy, ASML to open repair hub in China
– EuroHPC-JU’s CINECA selects 140-qubit Pasqal system
– ORNL sees a path to quantum performance advantage for fluid dynamics
– Classiq, Deloitte Tohmatsu and Mitsubishi Chemical compress quantum circuits
– Rising HPC star Professor Torsten Hoefler of ETH wins ACM Prize in Computing
You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, on the OrionX.net podcast page, on iTunes and Google. Here’s the the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.
Speak Your Mind